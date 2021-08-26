ELYSIA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $24.47 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00754938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00098004 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,304,626 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

