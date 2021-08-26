14,500 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

RCAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Red Cat in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

