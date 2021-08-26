Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

