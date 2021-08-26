Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 214,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

