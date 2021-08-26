Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $6,244,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,935. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

