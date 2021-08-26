Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £175 ($228.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £164 ($214.27).

Shares of LON:FLTR traded down GBX 89.08 ($1.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting £143.46 ($187.43). 149,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of £131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.85.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

