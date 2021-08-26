Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,504. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cognex by 270.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 189.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 25.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

