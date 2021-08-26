LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

LX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 69,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

