LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LIVN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.