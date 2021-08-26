Syverson Strege & Co Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after buying an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,382. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.