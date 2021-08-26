Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $231.20. 90,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

