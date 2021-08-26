Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

ITM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,519. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

