Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $161.92. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,207. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

