Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

