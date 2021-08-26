Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

