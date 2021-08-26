Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.51 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

