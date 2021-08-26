PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

