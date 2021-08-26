Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.54. 41,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

