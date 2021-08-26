Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

