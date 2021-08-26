Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Earnings History for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

