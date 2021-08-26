Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 79,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,858 shares.The stock last traded at $152.79 and had previously closed at $155.02.

The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

