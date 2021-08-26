Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

PSTG stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 311,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.39.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Earnings History for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.