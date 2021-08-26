Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

PSTG stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 311,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,896. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.39.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

