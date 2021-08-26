The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 24,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.12. 15,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,291. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.