Rollins Financial Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,039. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

