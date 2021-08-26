Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.58. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.