Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $35.32 billion and approximately $2.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00357337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,022,506,796 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

