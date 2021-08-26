Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.36. 62,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $413.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

