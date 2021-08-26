Rice Partnership LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

