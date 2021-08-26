$545.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $545.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.73 million and the highest is $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $519.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 104,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,653. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

