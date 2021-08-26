Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Posts Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of RAVN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,333. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raven Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

