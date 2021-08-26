Rollins Financial Has $732,000 Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rollins Financial cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $423.25. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.57. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $290.44 and a 12 month high of $424.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

