Rollins Financial Purchases 939 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.91. 263,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,872. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

