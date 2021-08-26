Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rollins Financial owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,649,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

