Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.16. 17,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,199. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

