Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 5.7%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 10,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,023,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of analysts have commented on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $987.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

