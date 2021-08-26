Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $348.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $374.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.16. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.66.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

