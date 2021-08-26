Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $723.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.73 million to $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $401.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. 21,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,303. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -178.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

