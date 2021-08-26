Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post $602.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.28. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $235.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

