Deeper Network Price Up 34.6% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and $3.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.