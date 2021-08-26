Origin Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

