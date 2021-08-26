iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,937,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.13. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.59 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

