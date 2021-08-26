Daniels&Tansey LLP Purchases 9,985 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.50. 124,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.