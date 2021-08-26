Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.13. 12,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,708. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

