Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 24,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

