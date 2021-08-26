SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 125,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,393. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

