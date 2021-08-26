Insight 2811 Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 1,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

