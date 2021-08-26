W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.