LuaSwap Achieves Market Cap of $7.67 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $225,437.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,850,923 coins and its circulating supply is 109,058,429 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

