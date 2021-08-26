$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,278. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

