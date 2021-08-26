Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

TPX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.