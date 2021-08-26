D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 157,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,750,824. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

